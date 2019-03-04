Miley Cyrus is mourning a great loss.

The songstress and Voice coach took to social media on Monday to pay tribute to Janice Freeman, the former contestant on her team for season 13 of the NBC show back in 2017. The 33-year-old, who made it to the top 11, tragically died on Saturday due to combined complications of lupus and a bronchial infection, a spokesperson for Freeman's family confirmed to E! News in a statement.

"On Saturday afternoon, Janice began complaining that she couldn't breathe properly and, in a matter of minutes, required CPR from her husband," the rep said over the weekend. "He called 911, continuing to do CPR until paramedics arrived. While Janice arrived at the hospital alive, continued efforts could not save her. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, which led to her quick demise. Janice Freeman died at 5:30 p.m. PST."

Her passing has shaken the Voice community, notably her famous former coach.