When you're calling your party "Bye Wig," a saying that his a lot of history on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, you know something major is about to go down—and RHOA's Sunday, March 3 episode did not disappoint.

NeNe Leakes invited her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars over for the "Bye Wig" party, where they were encouraged to come rocking their own hair. While at the party, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss ventured into sacred territory: NeNe's closet. This did not sit well with Ms. Leakes.

"Can I see your closet now?" Kandi asked NeNe.

"Oh, hello no!" NeNe said. "It is not together. My closet is stupid."