by Debby Kwong | Mon., 4 Mar. 2019 6:53 PM
It's just been slightly more than 300 days since (G)I-DLE made their debut but they're creating major waves as a member of the club of K-pop groups with 100 million views on YouTube! Whether it's their Victorian concept as seen on the cover of their "I Made" 2nd mini album or bold rainbow colours in their latest Senorita music video, the girls definitely love their ruffles. Fun, feminine and flirty, this is a timeless design element that has been supersized this spring/summer 2019 runways, ruffles are major. Get the look with these fabulous options that you will definitely take you from work to party in a flash.
A pleated jumpsuit with a ruffle appliqué is a quick and easy way to instantly looked dressed up, add a pair of stilettos and statement earrings and you're good to go!
Perfect for date night, this sheer tulle top is flocked with dots and has elegant opalescent buttons on the back. A runway design, this investment piece with tiers of ruffles and cold-shoulder neckline is whimsical and romantic.
Going dancing? Show off some fancy footwork while wearing this elegant lilac wrap skirt with a timeless ruffle hem.
A mini dress with a plunging neckline is sweet not overly sexy when it's in a aquamarine shade. Worn with sneakers, this is a dressed up look that's great for brunch and the weekend.
The perfect staple for summer, this embroidered ruffle wrap blouse is versatile and can be worn with jeans or a skirt.
This statement crop top has extra flounce with its finely pleated design. Wear with jeans to balance the formal silk-dupioni fabric
