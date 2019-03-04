It's just been slightly more than 300 days since (G)I-DLE made their debut but they're creating major waves as a member of the club of K-pop groups with 100 million views on YouTube! Whether it's their Victorian concept as seen on the cover of their "I Made" 2nd mini album or bold rainbow colours in their latest Senorita music video, the girls definitely love their ruffles. Fun, feminine and flirty, this is a timeless design element that has been supersized this spring/summer 2019 runways, ruffles are major. Get the look with these fabulous options that you will definitely take you from work to party in a flash.