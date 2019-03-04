Rising Above: Lady Gaga and Olivia Colman

Fan favourite Lady Gaga won her first Oscar for her now-iconic song "Shallow," making her the first ever person to win an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe in a single year alone.

Though her star status has never shone brighter than it has today, the Bad Romance singer is no stranger to setbacks. During her emotional acceptance speech, she said, "This is hard work. I've worked hard for a long time. It's not about winning — what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it."

From a young age, the 32 year old has been vocal about being judged for being weird and was bullied in her youth for her differences. But she defied the stereotypes placed on her by others, and paved her own way to express her own unique voice through music and now, acting.

As she said to rousing applause, "It's not about how many times you get rejected, or you fall down, or get beaten up. It's about how many times you stand up and are brave and keep going."