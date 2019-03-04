K-Pop Star Kang Daniel Allegedly In Dispute With Parent Company

Kang Daniel has also made an official statement on the matter, where he confirmed that he and LM Entertainment are having a dispute.

"Because I couldn't show you all how I was doing on social media and I thought that you'd be worried, I requested my agency to transfer the social media accounts under my name [to me], so I can deliver even the smallest of updates.

Although I repeatedly made these requests and waited for the agency to voluntarily transfer the accounts in order to show you all a better side of me, the company refused the requests for the transfer of the social media accounts, and an article about my dispute [with the agency] was released today."

Upon releasing this statement, he has also decided to create his own personal Instagram account where he can freely communicate to his fans and project the public image that he sees to be fitting for himself. The new handle was created to directly address rumours and false news that might be circulating about the artist currently.