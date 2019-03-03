The Style Essential All Korean Celebrities Have In Their Closets

When it comes to fashion, girls definitely have an advantage over guys. And we're loving how super girly Korean celebrities are embracing the trend of wearing blazers and suits. No longer limited to '80s strong shoulders and ill-fitting black suits, a blazer is versatile and great to wear whether for work or play.

To look smart and sophisticated, keep to a matching monochrome suit like Hyo Min and Doona Bae. But if you want to experiment with textures and prints, learn a thing or two from the fashion forward Jessica Jung and Hyoyeon.

Even when wearing an oversized blazer to achieve a borrowed from the boys effect, don't forget to keep it feminine and chic with a streamlined silhouette — always contrast that look with tight pants or a mini skirt.