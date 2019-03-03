The Style Essential All Korean Celebrities Have In Their Closets

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Sun., 3 Mar. 2019 11:33 PM

When it comes to fashion, girls definitely have an advantage over guys. And we're loving how super girly Korean celebrities are embracing the trend of wearing blazers and suits. No longer limited to '80s strong shoulders and ill-fitting black suits, a blazer is versatile and great to wear whether for work or play.

To look smart and sophisticated, keep to a matching monochrome suit like Hyo Min and Doona Bae. But if you want to experiment with textures and prints, learn a thing or two from the fashion forward Jessica Jung and Hyoyeon.

Even when wearing an oversized blazer to achieve a borrowed from the boys effect, don't forget to keep it feminine and chic with a streamlined silhouette — always contrast that look with tight pants or a mini skirt.

8 Asian Celebrities' Outfits We Want To Copy Now

1. Hyo Min keeps it chic and classic with an all-white double breasted suit.

2. Jennie is the epitome of smart casual with her Chanel tweed suit paired with a white t-shirt.

3. If you want to command attention, wear a red oversized suit with red pumps, just like Doona Bae.

4. Singer turned fashion entrepreneur Jessica Jung knows how to work a houndstooth blazer with a nipped waist. Pair it with an equally striking and fierce patent leather pants.

5. Pastel suits are great for spring and summer. If you have a girly aesthetic, try a pink suit like Yoona.

6. Blazers don't have to be serious and boring. Add a visual interest by pairing an oversized blazer with a neon knit like Hyoyeon.

Topshop, Korean Celebs Suits

Suit, $212.90, Topshop

Zara, Korean Celebs Suits

Blazer, $159, Zar

Topshop, Korean Celebs Suits

Skirt suit, $228.90, Topshop

Pull & Bear, Korean Celebs Suits

Blazer, $69.90, Pull & Bear

Bershka, Korean Celebs Suits

Blazer, $69.90, Bershka

ASOS, Korean Celebs Suits

Suit, $115, ASOS

