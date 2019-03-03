Jonas Brothers Reveal How Reunion Came About and Hint About a Tour

The Jonas Brothers also hinted about a tour in a recent interview on The Elvis Duran Show.

"I was kind of more focused on my family and raising that and kind of wanting to spend the time doing that which was so gratifying but now to be able to come back and do this as a family again, and honestly bringing them along with us is going to be such a different day," Kevin said. "And I think just being able to support each other in our individual life lives and then also just what we care about and not think that that's a deterrent from the band, it's more part of it, and that kind of shows in the video."

Nick also talked about how their reunion came about on the show.

"It started about a year ago, almost exactly," he said. "And initially, it was about filming a documentary. So we wanted to tell our story, you know, where we came from, kind of what happened on our journey back then together, and then where we are now. And in that, I think we just started to spend a lot of time together, filming again, and I think we realized that there was a magic when we were together that we missed, you know, and and we felt like something different always happened we were together."

"I sort of began the conversation about doing this again and after a few conversations, they came around to it," he said about Joe and Kevin. "Because when it ended, it was not, it was not good. It was, you know, a challenging couple years of kind of rebuilding this family and I think in our minds, it was, it seemed like it would be impossible to ever do this again."

He said that there was "some some good healing that happened" during the filming of their documentary.

"Now looking up, you know, almost a year later, we're in the best place we've been as family, which is the most important thing," he said. "And then from there, you know this music and this new chapter, it's just been incredible."

Also during the interview, the group revealed they have already recorded 30 to 40 new songs.