Hailey Baldwinhas a special message for the birthday boy.

In honor of her hubby Justin Bieber's 25th birthday, the model is sharing never-before-seen photos of the newlyweds. Her short and sweet caption reads, "25 sure looks good on u lover."

In the photos, Justin and Hailey are embracing one another as they laugh, giving everyone the ultimate couples goals vibes.

Earlier in the day, the Drop the Mic host gave her millions of followers a peek at the family's celebrations on her Instagram Story. In one photo, Justin and a friend wear jerseys with the number 25 on the back in honor of his big day.

The "Baby" singer is celebrating his 25th trip around the sun just weeks after candidly revealing his struggles with depression and anxiety, and how he is leaning on Baldwin for support. In a tell-all interview with Vogue, the 25-year-old laid it all out on the table.