Move over Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, is Gendry the true heir to the Iron Throne? Maybe so…

Joe Dempsie, the man who plays Gendry on Game of Thrones, spoke to Men's Health about the upcoming eighth and final season and all those theories about his parentage.

"We don't really spend too much time discussing potential theories. I just wanted answers about my character. I was the most curious as to what we might find out about Gendry's parentage," Dempsie told Men's Health. "Obviously, we know that he was the bastard of Robert Baratheon, but who might his mother have been?"