by Chris Harnick | Sat., 2 Mar. 2019 6:00 AM
Who doesn't love "sexy twists"? That's what in store for Good Girls season two.
The new season picks up exactly where season one ended, and that's part of the fun, Christina Hendricks told E! News. "It's kind of fun to watch these women, they haven't grown, they haven't learned…they're really still in this struggle," she said.
"It's still these women, sort of out of their depth, trying to navigate this world of crime," Hendricks said. "Because they thought they could do one and done…Every single decision is like another problem and another problem…"
And on top of that, they all have "major relationship things" going on this season. "There are some surprises, and crazy twists," Whitman said. "And some sexy twists for sure, don't you think?"
"Yeah," Retta agreed.
Hendricks returns alongside Parks and Recreation star Retta and Parenthood veteran Mae Whitman for the new season. "I think as far as it being timely and people responding to it, it's about friendship at the end of the day. And we're sisters and we love each other, and we have each other's backs. People like to see that camaraderie and they like to see us push each other's limits and call each other out, but also be there," Hendricks said.
NBC
And that camaraderie extends behind the scenes as well. The trio said they've taken lessons from their TV pasts—including Mad Men, Parks, Parenthood, Arrested Development—to set the tone on set.
"I think we all sort of demand a higher standard. We know what can be achieved and what can be done and we don't accept less," Hendricks said.
Click play on the video above to hear more from the Good Girls stars, including what they've learned about each other after two seasons bonding.
Good Girls season two premieres Sunday, March 3 10 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?