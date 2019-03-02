Who doesn't love "sexy twists"? That's what in store for Good Girls season two.

The new season picks up exactly where season one ended, and that's part of the fun, Christina Hendricks told E! News. "It's kind of fun to watch these women, they haven't grown, they haven't learned…they're really still in this struggle," she said.

"It's still these women, sort of out of their depth, trying to navigate this world of crime," Hendricks said. "Because they thought they could do one and done…Every single decision is like another problem and another problem…"