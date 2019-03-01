Princess Charlotte's nickname has been revealed and it's cuter than we ever could have imagined.

As Kate Middleton enjoyed a two-day trip to Northern Island with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge was able to interact with a few royal watchers outside Windsor Park Stadium.

One lucky fan was Belfast-based blogger Laura-Ann who traveled to the venue with her two-year-old son in hopes of spotting the famous royal.

As documented on Instagram Stories, Laura-Ann was able to discuss motherhood with Kate. And when the Duchess asked how old her other son was, that's when a fun fact was discovered.

"And I said he is four and she said, 'Oh, he's the same age as Lottie,'" Laura-Ann recalled. "She calls her Lottie!"