Fans of the hit Syfy series Wynonna Earp have been rallying around the series after production was delayed on the fourth season. The fans have launched social media campaigns with the hashtag #FightforWynonna and took things a step further with a billboard in New York City's Times Square.

The grand gesture naturally caught the eye of series star Melanie Scrofano who retweeted video of the ad calling out series producer IDW. "I'm shaken. I'm shaking. Sometimes I want to fight, but I don't know how to. Sometimes it's easier just to feel helpless. Thank you for teaching me what fighting for what you want looks like. And thank you for doing it with class, love and humour in your hearts. #FightforWynonna," she tweeted.