For 15 seasons Ellen Pompeo has been on a medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, which just became the longest-running primetime medical drama in American TV history…despite the fact that the genre makes her nervous. Pompeo stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to celebrate Grey's beating ER's record and revealed she never watched the NBC series that preceded hers.

"I never watched it—it's so funny–because medical shows make me too anxious," she said. So, what about her own show? "Sometimes, but not lately," she said.

While host Jimmy Kimmel has seen roughly 100 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's 332 installments, Pompeo said she puts her average viewings around 60 percent.