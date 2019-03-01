Derek Hough Taking on Iconic Real Housewives Dances Will Make Your Day

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., 1 Mar. 2019 6:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Derek Hough

Bravo

The Real Housewives franchise has gifted audiences with so much, including many, many iconic dances. From Ramona Singer's "Turtle Time" to Camille Grammer's club moves, these dances have become a part of the pop culture (and GIF) pantheon. Andy Cohen took them all to the next level when he tasked pro dancer and World of Dance judge Derek Hough to recreate them.

Hough was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote the new season of his NBC reality dance competition and was tasked with doing his best Ramona and Camille—and then some. Cohen had him do The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams' twerk, Kenya Moore's Gone With the Wind twirl and Lisa Rinna's infamous yacht boogie from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Photos

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights

"I am mesmerized by that," Cohen said after Hough did his best twerking.

The dance that seemed to give him the most trouble? Rinna's yacht moves. "Oh my hell," he said. But as you can see in the video above, he does it—and nails it!

"I actually just blacked out, I don't know what happened," Hough said.

World of Dance airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on NBC. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Derek Hough , Watch What Happens Live , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Lisa Rinna
Latest News
Wendy Williams, Jordyn Woods, Jussie Smollett

11 Juicy Hot Topics Wendy Williams Must Discuss During Her TV Return

Miley Cyrus, RuPaul's Drag Race

Miley Cyrus Should Be a Permanent RuPaul's Drag Race Judge After That Premiere

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Milestone Episode Is the New Meredith Grey At Her Best

Michael Jackson's Brothers & Nephew Defend Him Over Doc

HGTV Stars Ranked by Paycheck: "Property Brothers" & More

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

What the Grey's Anatomy Cast Was Thinking As They Hit Their Record-Breaking 332 Episodes

The Masked Singer

How Can The Masked Singer Recreate Its Success in Season 2?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.