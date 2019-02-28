The Jonas Brothers Are Back and Better Than Ever With New Song ''Sucker''

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 9:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jonas Brothers

Courtesy of Republic Records

We're a "Sucker" for a good Jonas Brothers song.

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. KevinNick and Joe Jonas are finally getting the gang back together again. The brothers made the announcement on Thursday afternoon by revealing that they will be taking over the Late Late Show With James Corden in honor of their return to the music scene

And now they are ramping up the excitement even more by releasing their new single "Sucker." The new bop is an upbeat song about being head over heels in love with someone, with lyrics like, "It's true I'm a sucker for you."

And to make this music video even sweeter, each of the brothers' significant others make cameo appearances! Priyanka ChopraDanielle Jonas and Sophie Turnerall pop up in "Sucker" to show their guys some TLC. 

Photos

Jonas Brothers Through the Years

Fans began to suspect that Nick, Joe and Kevin had a project brewing when the band's Instagram and Twitter pages were randomly reactivated in 2018. 

However, Nick made sure to shut down the rumors of a reunion when he stopped for a chat with E! News' Ryan Seacrestat the 2018 Grammys. "We hung out for a weekend all together then I guess our Instagram is restarted or reopened. But I can tell you there's no reunion planned, but I can never say never. You never know what's going to happen," Nick said of the speculation.

Now that the band is officially back together again, they are going all in on the reunion. Fans have plenty of appearances to look forward to with the guys taking part in James Corden's hilarious "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" and a brand new episode of Carpool Karaoke

Until then, get your fill on the JoBros by watching their new music video!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jonas Brothers , Music , Nick Jonas , Joe Jonas , Kevin Jonas , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Is This Year's Host for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus, RuPaul's Drag Race

Miley Cyrus Should Be a Permanent RuPaul's Drag Race Judge After That Premiere

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Travis Scott ''Strongly'' Denies Report That He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Howie Mandel, Lizzo, Hollywood Medium 402

Watch Tyler Henry Give Howie Mandel and Lizzo Messages They "Need to Hear" From the Other Side

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Milestone Episode Is the New Meredith Grey At Her Best

Bella Hadid, Off-White Show, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Bella Hadid Walks Several Runways With a 101-Degree Fever at Paris Fashion Week

Michael Jackson Accusers Wade Robson & James Safechuck Speak Out

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.