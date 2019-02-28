Miley Cyrus Should Be a Permanent RuPaul's Drag Race Judge After That Premiere

by Lauren Piester | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 7:30 PM

Whatever happened to Hannah Montana? 

"A lot of drugs," apparently. 

Miley Cyrus joined the season 11 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race on Thursday and absolutely crushed it in a way that's almost disappointing, because the rest of the season won't feature Cyrus going undercover in drag and musing on what happened to her Disney Channel character. 

Not only was it just a good time to watch her shenanigans and to watch the bottom two queens Soju and Kahanna lip sync to the Hannah Montana theme song, but she was a genuinely very good judge. Not everyone who does this is actually good at it, but Miley is a pro at not only performance, but at dressing up and showing off as much personality as possible in the process. She knows what she's talking about, and she showed it. 

Photos

Meet the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 Queens

That's not to say that the premiere's non-Miley parts weren't also great. 

The new queens are quite a bunch (including a whole heck of a lot of Davenports), and they showed off some serious skill and also some serious abilities to panic with tonight's first big challenge: create a runway look from a box full of stuff belonging to another drag queen. A few of them thrived, like everybody's fave first eliminated queen from last season, Miss Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, but a few of them got a little lost in excuses, like cysts and, you know, how much they love RuPaul. 

In the end, it came down to Soju, the Korean queen who was given Kimchi's box of stuff and had trouble sewing her first dress ever (and also had trouble with her cyst), vs. Kahanna, who showed up on the runway in a sparkly bra and half a red shirt, which impressed no one. 

It felt obvious that Soju had lost the lip sync and might have gotten herself lost inside her giant badly sewn dress, but it didn't make it any easier to see her sashay away. 

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on VH1. 

