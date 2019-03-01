Everything You Need To Know About The Seungri And Burning Sun Case

Seungri of K-pop band BigBang can't seem to keep out of trouble.

His boss Yang Hyun Suk, founder of YG Entertainment, knows it too. The media mogul once called Seungri into his office, even though Seungri had done nothing wrong then.

"But I think you will do something wrong in the future. That's why I called you in," said Seungri, who was mimicking his boss on a variety show.

Seungri's boss was spot on. In 2012, blurry photos of Seungri in bed with a woman were splashed all over a Japanese tabloid. In 2014, the singer crashed his Porsche into a Mercedes-Benz.

Just as Seungri is set to enlist later in 2019, he's in hot water again. This time, it's to do with sex, drugs and violence.

E! unpegs the Burning Sun scandal.