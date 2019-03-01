Everything You Need To Know About The Seungri And Burning Sun Case

  • By
    &

by Gwendolyn Ng | Fri., 1 Mar. 2019 12:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Seungri of K-pop band BigBang can't seem to keep out of trouble.

His boss Yang Hyun Suk, founder of YG Entertainment, knows it too. The media mogul once called Seungri into his office, even though Seungri had done nothing wrong then.

"But I think you will do something wrong in the future. That's why I called you in," said Seungri, who was mimicking his boss on a variety show.

Seungri's boss was spot on. In 2012, blurry photos of Seungri in bed with a woman were splashed all over a Japanese tabloid. In 2014, the singer crashed his Porsche into a Mercedes-Benz.

Just as Seungri is set to enlist later in 2019, he's in hot water again. This time, it's to do with sex, drugs and violence.

E! unpegs the Burning Sun scandal.

January 28: Staff at the Burning Sun nightclub is accused of assault. CCTV footage of the incident was aired on a television news programme. The clip was also circulated online.

Seungri is embroiled as he was in charge of the club's public relations. He has reportedly resigned from the position.

According to the assault victim Mr Kim, he had asked security to help a female clubber who was sexually harassed. Instead, Mr Kim was beaten up by the club's staff and manhandled by police called to the nightclub. 

January 30: The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that they will be investigating Burning Sun's alleged illicit activities, from bribing the police to peddling drugs to customers. The most shocking allegation: staff are suspected of providing VIP clients with drugged female clubbers to rape.

February 2: Seungri uploaded an apology onto his official Instagram.

"I apologise to all those who have been unhappy or worried about recent events and controversies related to me," he said in the post. Seungri claimed that he was not at the nightclub at the time of the assault, and he was shocked to watch the violence caught on the video.

On reports on drug abuse and violence at the club, he said. "In this regard, I have never seen or heard about it myself. I will cooperate with the investigation."

February 17: Burning Sun reportedly shuts down.

Seungri, BigBang

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

February 26: Seungri is accused of hooking up VIP clients with prostitutes at nightclubs.

The shocking allegations are revealed by a South Korean news outlet which disclosed a Kakao Talk exchange between Seungri and three other parties.

In the chat which took place in 2015, it appears as if Seungri is arranging female escorts to serve potential investors for his businesses. In a text allegedly sent by Seungi, it said: "Pick the ones who'll sleep with them without a fuss."

Seungri denied the allegations and said the text messages are fabricated.

February 27: Seungri arrived at the police station at 9 pm, and is only released the next day. Police are likely to be questioning him over drug use and sex-for-favour allegations. The singer's urine and hair samples are also tested for drugs.

February 28: Seungri cancels the remaining stops for his solo tour in Japan and Indonesia.

On the same day, South Korean news outlet Dispatch delivered another blow. It's a low-down on Seungri's birthday bash on Palawan island in December 2017

Dispatch describes the massive party as a trial run for Burning Sun. The nightclub opened two months after the party. The club's major investors were also present at the massive gathering in the Philippines.

Sounding like a scene straight out of the Crazy Rich Asians movie, Seungri reportedly rented out an entire resort for the two-day rave. The generous dude even covered all 150 guests' flights and accommodation. There was champagne, DJ, and of course, beautiful women.

In the exposé, a club hostess interviewed said that her regular customer Seungri invited her to the all-expense paid trip. But Seungri had one condition, she had to bring along her pretty friends.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for more updates.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Celebrities
Latest News
Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Are Back and Better Than Ever With New Song ''Sucker''

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Is This Year's Host for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus, RuPaul's Drag Race

Miley Cyrus Should Be a Permanent RuPaul's Drag Race Judge After That Premiere

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party

Travis Scott ''Strongly'' Denies Report That He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Howie Mandel, Lizzo, Hollywood Medium 402

Watch Tyler Henry Give Howie Mandel and Lizzo Messages They "Need to Hear" From the Other Side

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Milestone Episode Is the New Meredith Grey At Her Best

Bella Hadid, Off-White Show, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Bella Hadid Walks Several Runways With a 101-Degree Fever at Paris Fashion Week

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.