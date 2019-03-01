Everything You Need To Know About The Seungri And Burning Sun Case

by Gwendolyn Ng | Fri., 1 Mar. 2019 12:30 AM
Seungri of K-pop band BigBang can't seem to keep out of trouble.
His boss Yang Hyun Suk, founder of YG Entertainment, knows it too. The media mogul once called Seungri into his office, even though Seungri had done nothing wrong then.
"But I think you will do something wrong in the future. That's why I called you in," said Seungri, who was mimicking his boss on a variety show.
Seungri's boss was spot on. In 2012, blurry photos of Seungri in bed with a woman were splashed all over a Japanese tabloid. In 2014, the singer crashed his Porsche into a Mercedes-Benz.
Just as Seungri is set to enlist later in 2019, he's in hot water again. This time, it's to do with sex, drugs and violence.
E! unpegs the Burning Sun scandal.
January 28: Staff at the Burning Sun nightclub is accused of assault. CCTV footage of the incident was aired on a television news programme. The clip was also circulated online.
Seungri is embroiled as he was in charge of the club's public relations. He has reportedly resigned from the position.
According to the assault victim Mr Kim, he had asked security to help a female clubber who was sexually harassed. Instead, Mr Kim was beaten up by the club's staff and manhandled by police called to the nightclub.
January 30: The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced that they will be investigating Burning Sun's alleged illicit activities, from bribing the police to peddling drugs to customers. The most shocking allegation: staff are suspected of providing VIP clients with drugged female clubbers to rape.
February 2: Seungri uploaded an apology onto his official Instagram.

안녕하세요. 승리입니다. 먼저 저와 관계된 최근 사건과 논란으로 불쾌하셨거나 걱정을 끼쳐드린 모든 분들께 진심으로 고개 숙여 사과드립니다. 이번 사건으로 인해 지난 며칠간 견디기 힘든 악몽 같은 시간을 보내며 무슨 말씀을 어디부터 어떻게 드려야 할지 많이 혼란스러웠습니다. 사실 관계가 불분명한 내용들이 눈덩이처럼 커지는 상황에서, 섣부른 해명이 오히려 더 큰 오해를 만들 수 있다는 주변의 만류와 많은 고민들로 공식해명과 사과가 늦어진 점 정말 죄송스럽게 생각합니다. 이번 논란의 시작이 된 폭행 사건 당시 저는 현장에 있지 않았고, 며칠 뒤 스텝을 통해 손님과 직원 간에 쌍방폭행사건이 있었으며 경찰서에서 조사중이라는 정도로 이번 사건을 처음 알게 되었습니다. 사업장의 성격상 다툼 및 시비가 적지 않게 일어나기에 이번에도 큰 문제 없이 원만히 해결되기를 바라는 마음이었습니다. 후에 언론을 통해 당시 상황이 담긴 영상을 처음 보게 되었고, 저 역시 큰 충격을 받았습니다. 어떠한 경우에도 폭력은 정당화될 수 없고, 이번 일로 상처를 받으신 피해자 분께는 이 글을 빌어 진심으로 사죄의 말씀드리며. 하루빨리 심신의 상처가 아물길 바라겠습니다. 제가 처음 클럽에 관여하게 된 계기는, 빅뱅의 활동이 잠시 중단되고 솔로 활동을 시작하게 되면서, 솔로 활동 외의 시간을 이용해 언제든 마음놓고 음악을 틀 수 있는 장소에서, 제가 해보고 싶었던 DJ 활동을 병행하고 싶다는 단순한 마음에서였습니다. 때마침 좋은 계기가 있어 홍보를 담당하는 클럽의 사내이사를 맡게 되었고, 연예인이기 때문에 대외적으로 클럽을 알리는 역할을 담당했습니다 실질적인 클럽의 경영과 운영은 제 역할이 아니었고, 처음부터 관여하지 않았기 때문에 이번 사건도 처음부터 책임있는 모습을 보여드리지 못하였던 점 깊이 반성하고 머리 숙여 사죄드립니다. 폭행사건으로 촉발된 이슈가 요즘은 마약이나 약물 관련 언론 보도들로 이어지고 있습니다. 이 부분에 있어서는 제가 이를 직접 보거나, 들어본 적도 없었던 터라 수사에 적극 협조하여 철저한 조사를 통해 진상규명과 함께 죄가 있다면 엄중한 처벌이 있었으면 하는 마음입니다. 당시 사내이사를 맡고 있었던 저도 책임질 일이 있다면 모든 책임을 지겠습니다. 이번 일을 겪으면서 유명인의 책임과 태도에 대해 다시 한번 크게 뉘우치고 깨닫게 되었습니다. 이번 일로 인해 걱정 끼쳐드린 모든 분들께 다시 한번 진심으로 사과 드리며, 더 성숙하고 사려깊은 모습 보여드릴 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 승리 이승현 배상

"I apologise to all those who have been unhappy or worried about recent events and controversies related to me," he said in the post. Seungri claimed that he was not at the nightclub at the time of the assault, and he was shocked to watch the violence caught on the video.
On reports on drug abuse and violence at the club, he said. "In this regard, I have never seen or heard about it myself. I will cooperate with the investigation."
February 17: Burning Sun reportedly shuts down.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
February 26: Seungri is accused of hooking up VIP clients with prostitutes at nightclubs.
The shocking allegations are revealed by a South Korean news outlet which disclosed a Kakao Talk exchange between Seungri and three other parties.
In the chat which took place in 2015, it appears as if Seungri is arranging female escorts to serve potential investors for his businesses. In a text allegedly sent by Seungi, it said: "Pick the ones who'll sleep with them without a fuss."
Seungri denied the allegations and said the text messages are fabricated.
February 27: Seungri arrived at the police station at 9 pm, and is only released the next day. Police are likely to be questioning him over drug use and sex-for-favour allegations. The singer's urine and hair samples are also tested for drugs.

[Live] 190227 무거운 발걸음 #승리 #seungri #빅뱅 #bigbang #경찰 #출두 #현장포토 #디스패치 #디패 #dispatch

February 28: Seungri cancels the remaining stops for his solo tour in Japan and Indonesia.
On the same day, South Korean news outlet Dispatch delivered another blow. It's a low-down on Seungri's birthday bash on Palawan island in December 2017
Dispatch describes the massive party as a trial run for Burning Sun. The nightclub opened two months after the party. The club's major investors were also present at the massive gathering in the Philippines.
Sounding like a scene straight out of the Crazy Rich Asians movie, Seungri reportedly rented out an entire resort for the two-day rave. The generous dude even covered all 150 guests' flights and accommodation. There was champagne, DJ, and of course, beautiful women.
In the exposé, a club hostess interviewed said that her regular customer Seungri invited her to the all-expense paid trip. But Seungri had one condition, she had to bring along her pretty friends.
This story is developing. Stay tuned for more updates.
