Meryl Streep Becomes a First-Time Grandma as Her Daughter Mamie Gummer Gives Birth to a Boy

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 1:34 PM

Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Jason Szenes/EPA/Shutterstock

Meryl Streep is stepping into a new role... and it's nothing like she's ever done before.

The legendary actress is a first-time grandma! 

Her eldest daughter, Mamie Gummer, welcomes her first child with her fiancé Mehar Sethi, US Weekly reports.

The True Detective star gave birth to a baby boy, a rep confirmed to the publication. However, it's unknown what she and her partner named their little bundle of joy.

Both The Ward star and her iconic mother are extremely private, so not many details have been shared about the new addition to their family. In true Streep fashion, fans of the actress and her daughter will have to wait in suspense until more information is revealed.

Last December, reports surfaced the 35-year-old actress was expecting her first child with the screenwriter. The exciting baby news came a few months after Mamie and Mehar got engaged in Croatia last August.

Meryl Streep's Daughter Mamie Gummer Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1

At the time, the actress posted her engagement news on Instagram.

Meryl Streep, Mamie Gummer

Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

She captioned her photo, "My fiancé." The intimate snap has since been deleted.

Before Gummer's relationship with Sethi, the Good Wife actress was married to actor Benjamin Walker.

The two met on the set of the play Dangerous Liaisons back in 2008 and tied the knot in July 2011.

However, the pair called it quits in 2013 after being married for nearly two years.

Congrats to Mamie, Mehar and their family on the exciting baby news!

