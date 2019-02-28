Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pack on the PDA at BFF's Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 9:54 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, PDA

BACKGRID

The Kardashian-West family stepped out to celebrate close pal Jonathan Cheban's birthday on Wednesday night.

Kim KardashianKanye West, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were all spotted at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. for the intimate celebration, along with Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who arrived and later departed together. In video posted to social media, the group could be heard singing to Jonathan as he was presented with a sushi cake during the birthday dinner. E! News has learned that the dessert, designed by Hansen's Cake, was white cake with chocolate chip filling.

"It was a small group and they took over a private room decorated with gold letter balloons," a source tells E! News of the celebration.

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

"Everyone sat around a big square table talking and sharing sushi," the insider continues. "They all seemed very happy, especially Jonathan. They presented him with a big red gift bag from Baccarat. He was thrilled and smiling the entire night."

Jonathan Cheban, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

"They sang 'Happy Birthday' with a cake made to look like little sushi rolls," the source adds. "Jonathan was very impressed and grateful to the family. He kept thanking them over and over."

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick

Jul-Rol-Daddy/X17online.com

After the dinner, Kim and Kanye were spotted packing on the PDA outside of the restaurant. Photos show the couple sharing a kiss before departing the celebration.

"They all had a nice night out together," the source shares. "It was simple but fun."

