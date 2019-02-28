Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Show PDA on Romantic Date Night

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 9:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden

FIA Pictures

PDA alert!

Married couple Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden looked more in love than ever on a romantic night out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The two were photographed kissing and walking while holding hands as they left an Italian restaurant.

The two dressed casually; Diaz wore a gray jacket over a white top, blue skinny jeans and tan ankle boots. Madden wore a black North Face jacket over matching pants and sneakers.

The 46-year-old actress and the 39-year-old Good Charlotte musician have been married for more than four years. They are notoriously private, rarely appearing at celebrity events.

Last August, on Diaz's birthday, Madden posted about her on Instagram, writing, "There's so much to write, so many things that make me so proud of you and how special you are. Thank you for being the best friend and partner to me and taking this journey of Marriage. The way you live your life everyday, and your compassion for the world shines thru in your eyes and you inspire me to want to be the best man I can be in this lifetime. I'm so grateful to be yours Always&Forever, and to call you my One&Only."

Read

Inside Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's Super-Private and "Weird" Marriage

In 2016, Diaz gushed about Madden in an interview on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy.

"You know, nothing matters now that I have my husband," she said. "Like, I don't even remember any of that. All of that is like, that's the thing, that's how I know he's my husband...No one compares. Everything else just like washes and slips away," she explained. "You realize like, 'Oh this is like the real thing is. This is what real love is. This is what real commitment and devotion is. This is the person you build your life with.'"

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cameron Diaz , Benji Madden , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
E-Comm: Joanna Gaines' Anthropologie Collection

Shop Joanna Gaines' Anthropologie Collection Here

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Pre-Emmys 2018, Party

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Reveals What It's Like to Work With Girlfriend Natalia Dyer

E-comm: Our Faves From Shopbop's Buy More Save More Sale

Our Favorite Items From Shopbop's Buy More, Save More Sale

E-Comm: Lip Masks Will Be Your New Best Friend

13 Lip Masks That'll Be Your New Best Friend

E-Comm: Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi

Shop the Adidas Originals By Ji Won Choi Collection That Just Launched Today

Hannah Beachler, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Best Accessories to Grace the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet

WTF is an Infrared Face Mask? | E! What The Fad?!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.