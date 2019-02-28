Riverdale's Luke Perry Hospitalized After Stroke

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 8:11 AM

Luke Perry

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Luke Perry was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Wednesday after suffering a stroke, multiple reports say.

The condition of the 52-year-old actor, who rose to fame playing heartthrob Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 in the '90s and who currently plays Archie's dad on the CW series Riverdale, remains unknown.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told NBC that authorities responded to a 911 call about an unspecified medical request, made from the actor's home in Sherman Oaks at 9:39 a.m. on Wednesday. Paramedics transported Perry to a hospital in the area. He remains there under observation, his rep told NBC in a statement.

The Blast posted audio of an emergency dispatch call made from the actor's residence, saying he had a stroke.

It is unclear who was with the actor, a divorced father of two, at the time. The location of the blood clot or bleeding in the brain that caused the stroke, and how long it took to obtain treatment for it, will determine the chances of his recovery.

Photos

90210 Is Getting a Revival Series: See the OG Cast Then and Now

Coincidentally, Perry suffered his stroke the same day FOX announced a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 with most of the original cast. Perry is not attached to the project, reportedly due to contractual obligations with Riverdale.

