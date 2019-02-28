Helen Sloan/HBO
The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us. And while there is no trailer (yet), HBO did release a whole batch of new posters for the eighth and final outing of Westeros warriors. Who will take the Iron Throne? According to the posters, everyone!
Let the new look at fan-favorites including Jon Snow, Sansa Stark and Daenerys Targaryen tide you over until the premiere in April. These new posters will also remind you who's still alive in Game of Thrones season eight.
Along with the posters revealed on Twitter, the social media network also revealed custom hashtags for each of the 20 characters featured below.
HBO
Arya Stark
"The North remembers."
HBO
Tyrion Lannister
"Never forget who you are. The rest of the world will not."
HBO
The Hound
"You know who's coming for you. You've always known."
HBO
Brienne of Tarth
"This goes beyond houses and honor and oaths."
HBO
Daenerys Targaryen
"My reign has just begun."
HBO
Euron Greyjoy
"There's only one reward I want."
HBO
Night King
"Fear is for the winter."
HBO
Theon Greyjoy
"I always wanted to do the right thing."
HBO
Jorah Mormont
"No one can survive in this world without help."
HBO
Samwell Tarly
"I'm tired of reading about the achievements of better men."
HBO
Grey Worm
"Unsullied fear nothing."
HBO
Davos Seaworth
"We have to fight, and we need to do it together."
HBO
Jon Snow
"We know no king, but the King in the North."
HBO
Missandei
"She's the queen we chose."
HBO
Sansa Stark
"The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives."
HBO
Jaime Lannister
"There are no men like me. Only me."
HBO
Bran Stark
"I'm the Three Eyed Raven now."
HBO
Varys
"I don't believe in saviors."
HBO
Cersei Lannister
"Long may she reign."
HBO
Melisandre
"The night is dark and full of terrors."
HBO has teased the new season of Game of Thrones in small doses, with new footage in promos for upcoming programs and vague teasers released on Twitter. A full trailer with new footage has yet to be released.
However, HBO brass have done their fair share of hyping the season.
"It's a spectacle. The guys have done six movies. The reaction I had while watching them was, ‘I'm watching a movie,'" HBO's Richard Plepler told Variety at a Golden Globes party. "[Co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] knew the bar was high. They've exceeded the bar. I've watched them twice without any CGI and I'm in awe. Everybody's in for an extraordinary treat of storytelling and of magical, magical production."
Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.