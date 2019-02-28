10 K-Pop Comebacks And Debuts To Look Forward To In March

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 12:14 AM

It's officially comeback season!

Seasoned K-pop fans will know that the beginning of spring also marks the time when all our favourite Korean artists start to release new music, so it's hotly anticipated. Among the artists who have teased their comebacks this March are groups such as BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO and MOMOLAND, while artists the likes of Sunmi and Park Bom have definitively said that they are dropping new music.

Comebacks aside, this month is also popular for debuts, whether it is new bands such as Big Hit's TXT, or current artists trying their hand at solo albums or collaborative tracks. 

Without further ado, here are 10 of the comebacks and debuts you should be keeping your eyes on this month.

Who: TXT

When: 4 March

From the company behind global phenomenon BTS, brand new boy band TXT is set to your screens — and hearts — when they make their official debut on 4 March. They will be releasing their debut album The Dream Chapter: Star, almost a month after being introduced to the public via social media.

Who: Sunmi

When: 4 March

After a surprise performance of her new single, "NOIR", on stage at her solo tour, Sunmi has given a date for fans to expect the official release! Teasing the visuals for the new single on her Instagram, in which she wears barrettes with the words "anxiety" and "high", it's given fans plenty to anticipate ahead of the drop.

 

Who: Dongwoo from Infinite

When: 4 March

Watch this space! Dongwoo from K-pop boy band Infinte will be making his official solo debut on 4 march with a mini album titled, Bye

Who: Park Bom

When: 13 March

One of the most hotly anticipated comebacks this month, 2NE1's Park Bom has announced that she will be releasing a new song featuring Sandara Park this month after an eight-year-long break from music.

Who: GWSN

When: 13 March

The Best New Artist - Female nominees at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards are making their first comeback after a very successful debut last year. Who's excited to see what they'll bring to the table?

Who: BLACKPINK, MOMOLAND, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, NU'EST

When: To be announced

These five groups have yet to announce their official comeback dates, but they are slated to make their comebacks from mid to late March. Stay tuned!

