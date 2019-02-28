10 K-Pop Comebacks And Debuts To Look Forward To In March

It's officially comeback season!

Seasoned K-pop fans will know that the beginning of spring also marks the time when all our favourite Korean artists start to release new music, so it's hotly anticipated. Among the artists who have teased their comebacks this March are groups such as BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO and MOMOLAND, while artists the likes of Sunmi and Park Bom have definitively said that they are dropping new music.

Comebacks aside, this month is also popular for debuts, whether it is new bands such as Big Hit's TXT, or current artists trying their hand at solo albums or collaborative tracks.

Without further ado, here are 10 of the comebacks and debuts you should be keeping your eyes on this month.