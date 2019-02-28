10 K-Pop Comebacks And Debuts To Look Forward To In March

by E! Asia Staff | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 12:14 AM
It's officially comeback season!
Seasoned K-pop fans will know that the beginning of spring also marks the time when all our favourite Korean artists start to release new music, so it's hotly anticipated. Among the artists who have teased their comebacks this March are groups such as BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO and MOMOLAND, while artists the likes of Sunmi and Park Bom have definitively said that they are dropping new music.
Comebacks aside, this month is also popular for debuts, whether it is new bands such as Big Hit's TXT, or current artists trying their hand at solo albums or collaborative tracks.
Without further ado, here are 10 of the comebacks and debuts you should be keeping your eyes on this month.
Who: TXT
When: 4 March
From the company behind global phenomenon BTS, brand new boy band TXT is set to your screens — and hearts — when they make their official debut on 4 March. They will be releasing their debut album The Dream Chapter: Star, almost a month after being introduced to the public via social media.
Who: Sunmi
When: 4 March
After a surprise performance of her new single, "NOIR", on stage at her solo tour, Sunmi has given a date for fans to expect the official release! Teasing the visuals for the new single on her Instagram, in which she wears barrettes with the words "anxiety" and "high", it's given fans plenty to anticipate ahead of the drop.
View this post on Instagram
2019.03.04 6pm 누아르🖤 #누아르 #Noir
A post shared by SUNMI (@miyayeah) on
Who: Dongwoo from Infinite
When: 4 March
Watch this space! Dongwoo from K-pop boy band Infinte will be making his official solo debut on 4 march with a mini album titled, Bye.
View this post on Instagram
이 멋진 생각과 ! 힘찬 느낌과 ~.~ 그걸 지켜보는 세비닄ㅋㅋ 라이브하다 눈마주치고 빵터지나여 오찌 이쁜것 ~ 팡팡! 인스피릿도 팡팡 !
A post shared by 장동우 (@ddong_gg0) on
Who: Park Bom
When: 13 March
One of the most hotly anticipated comebacks this month, 2NE1's Park Bom has announced that she will be releasing a new song featuring Sandara Park this month after an eight-year-long break from music.
View this post on Instagram
어쩌다 찍어서 잘나온 사진❤️🍀🙌🏻🙏🏻🌙😍 #2ne1 @dnation_official #dnation #디네이션 #박봄 #parkbom #bompark #ぼム #朴春#بارك_بوم##good night❤️🍀
A post shared by 박봄 (@newharoobompark) on
Who: GWSN
When: 13 March
The Best New Artist - Female nominees at the 2018 Mnet Asian Music Awards are making their first comeback after a very successful debut last year. Who's excited to see what they'll bring to the table?
Who: BLACKPINK, MOMOLAND, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, NU'EST
When: To be announced
These five groups have yet to announce their official comeback dates, but they are slated to make their comebacks from mid to late March. Stay tuned!
Teresa Giudice Tackles Affair Allusions, Joe Giudice Deportation on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?