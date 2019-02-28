8 Asian Celebrities' Outfits We Want To Copy Now

  • By
    &

by Debby Kwong | Thu., 28 Feb. 2019 6:43 PM

If you want to know the top trends for spring/summer 2019, look no further than these celebrities who wore them to the fall/winter 19 shows! It might have been snowing in New York during Fashion Week, but the Asian celebrities who sat front row definitely didn't dress for the weather. Yoona, Honda Tsubasa and Tao Okamoto all wore skin-baring outfits that celebrated the upcoming spring season, while some opted for more dramatic fashion pieces like Tsang Lok Tung. Here, we round up all the outfits we're going to be copying all season long.

Yoona, NYFW FW19

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Yoona

Yoona kept it simple but fun with a white guipure floral dress and a statement embellished starfish belt.

Janice Man, NYFW FW19

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Janice Man

Janice Man wore a prairie dress with silver drop earrings and a micro crossbody bag at Coach.

Liu Wen, NYFW FW19

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Longchamp

Liu Wen

Liu Wen wore a bold fringe purple leather gilet with a simple black knit top and flared pants at Longchamp.

Honda Tsubasa, NYFW FW19

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Honda Tsubasa

Honda Tsubasa dared to bare with her bralette, pencil skirt and blazer combo in a summery colour palette.

Tao Okamoto, NYFW FW19

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Self-Portrait

Tao Okamoto

Tao Okamoto wore an emerald lace dress with sculptural earrings to Self-Portrait.

Yang Mi, FW19

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman

Yang Mi

Yang Mi wore an oversized blazer with a midi skirt and elegant bum bag at the Stuart Weitzman party.

Tsang Lok Tung, NYFW FW19

Tsang Lok Tung

There's no better time to wear a fun ruffled cocktail dress than at Marc Jacobs, which is what Tsang Lok Tung did.

Byun Jung-ha, NYFW FW19

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Byun Jung-ha

Byun Jung-ha was in a festive mood at Zadig & Voltaire with her all-red leather look with an oversized top, mini shorts and thigh high boots.

