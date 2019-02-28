8 Asian Celebrities' Outfits We Want To Copy Now

If you want to know the top trends for spring/summer 2019, look no further than these celebrities who wore them to the fall/winter 19 shows! It might have been snowing in New York during Fashion Week, but the Asian celebrities who sat front row definitely didn't dress for the weather. Yoona, Honda Tsubasa and Tao Okamoto all wore skin-baring outfits that celebrated the upcoming spring season, while some opted for more dramatic fashion pieces like Tsang Lok Tung. Here, we round up all the outfits we're going to be copying all season long.