8 Asian Celebrities' Outfits We Want To Copy Now

If you want to know the top trends for spring/summer 2019, look no further than these celebrities who wore them to the fall/winter 19 shows! It might have been snowing in New York during Fashion Week, but the Asian celebrities who sat front row definitely didn't dress for the weather. Yoona, Honda Tsubasa and Tao Okamoto all wore skin-baring outfits that celebrated the upcoming spring season, while some opted for more dramatic fashion pieces like Tsang Lok Tung. Here, we round up all the outfits we're going to be copying all season long.
Yoona
Yoona kept it simple but fun with a white guipure floral dress and a statement embellished starfish belt.
Janice Man
Janice Man wore a prairie dress with silver drop earrings and a micro crossbody bag at Coach.
Liu Wen
Liu Wen wore a bold fringe purple leather gilet with a simple black knit top and flared pants at Longchamp.
Honda Tsubasa
Honda Tsubasa dared to bare with her bralette, pencil skirt and blazer combo in a summery colour palette.
Tao Okamoto
Tao Okamoto wore an emerald lace dress with sculptural earrings to Self-Portrait.
Yang Mi
Yang Mi wore an oversized blazer with a midi skirt and elegant bum bag at the Stuart Weitzman party.
Tsang Lok Tung
There's no better time to wear a fun ruffled cocktail dress than at Marc Jacobs, which is what Tsang Lok Tung did.
Byun Jung-ha
Byun Jung-ha was in a festive mood at Zadig & Voltaire with her all-red leather look with an oversized top, mini shorts and thigh high boots.