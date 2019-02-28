5 Asian Models Who Crossed Over To Become Actresses

Tao Okamoto

The Japanese model conquered the runways in Milan, New York, London and Paris long before making her film debut as the female lead in 2013's The Wolverine. She told The Japan Times, "I was chosen for Wolverine because there weren't any other Japanese actresses available who could speak English. With Batman v Superman and Hannibal I got the roles as a result of previous work I'd done, not just because of my nationality."

In her latest post, a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Okamoto shared, " Karl asked me to act in his short movie called Paris-Shanghai, A Fantasy. At that time, I had no idea that I will become a professional actor one day. Thank you Karl for opening so many doors for me."