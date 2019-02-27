EXO's Lay, NCT 127 And Jason Derulo Drop A Tribute To Michael Jackson

The world just can't get enough of K-pop!

The latest K-pop cross over involves not one, but two major forces in the Korean music industry — EXO's Lay and NCT 127 — along with US singer Jason Derulo.

In a birthday anniversary tribute to the OG King of Pop Michael Jackson, Derulo, Lay and NCT 127 have come together for a new single, "Let's Shut Up And Dance", and the music video is quite something to behold.

Drawing on the iconic dance moves and slick choreography that Jackson immortalised with his performances, the MV is chock full of Easter eggs that MJ fans will immediately recognise, and the combination of Lay and NCT 127's razor sharp dance moves and Korean flair make it that much more modern.