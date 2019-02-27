Turns out the Edge of Extinction kinda sucks.

After being voted out last week and being the first to make her way to the mysterious island for eliminated castaways, Reem learned a bit more about what she's in for in tonight's episode.

"This is the edge of extinction," read a sign she found on the otherwise deserted island. "You will have to work hard for everything. When fear or loneliness sets in, you must find the resolve to overcome. If at any point you wish to end your adventure, raise the sail and a boat will pick you up."

And so she was left to sit by herself on the beach and cry, which is very fun. And by fun we mean very, very not fun. Reem looked miserable, and we last saw her just sitting alone, huddled in her clothes.