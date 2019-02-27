by Lauren Piester | Wed., 27 Feb. 2019 5:54 PM
Miley Cyrus is living the life on RuPaul's Drag Race.
The singer is not only a judge on Thursday's premiere, but she's also turning herself into an undercover crew member in full drag and having the best time doing it. Cyrus posted a preview of the disguise on Instagram, and you can see more of her shenanigans above as she discovers the holy grail waiting behind the workroom: the other side of the mirrors.
Cyrus can't believe what she's seeing as she discovers the room where she can sit and watch all the queens apply their makeup, and they can't see her at all. Sure, it's creepy, but if you're fascinated by the talent and skill required to put on a full face of drag makeup, you might be feeling the same way Cyrus is.
"I'm freaking out!" she says. "I would live here."
Meanwhile, the queens on the other side of the mirror have absolutely no idea that Miley Cyrus is right there, with a beard, watching them expertly contour. Imagine how much they'd be freaking out if they only knew.
Cyrus had posted a teaser for the undercover bit on Instagram, saying, "You heard me. If you ain't tucked, you ain't part of the f--kin party!" She also revealed her drag king's name is BJ.
Cyrus serves as the first guest judge on this season of Drag Race, which features 15 queens, including the returning Vanessa "Miss Vanjie" Vanjie Mateo, who was eliminated first in season 10, but who was never, ever forgotten.
As she sashayed away in a dress covered in Barbie dolls, she uttered the now iconic exit line: "Miss Vanjie. Miss Vaaanjie. Miss...Vaaaaanjie." Now she's back to compete again, and hopefully she makes it a little further this time around.
RuPaul's Drag Race premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on VH1.
Teresa Giudice Tackles Affair Allusions, Joe Giudice Deportation on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?