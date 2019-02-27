KJ Apa Says Archie Is Getting No Break on Riverdale

No one in Riverdale is ever having a really good time, but Archie especially has had a rough go.

Just this season, the poor kid has had to endure torture in juvie, was nearly made a sacrifice, had to escape a prison fight club by crawling through a sewer right after being stabbed, then had to run away to Canada because his girlfriend's dad was trying to kill him, then became a park ranger where he was attacked by a bear, only to come back to discover that his girlfriend/sorta ex-girlfriend had started hooking up with one of his best frenemies, and he wasn't ready for the SATs

Archie lives a rough life, and apparently that's not changing any time soon.

E! News talked to the star at Annenberg PetSpace, where he was on hand supporting a partnership between ASPCA and Bumble, and he made it clear that the show isn't cooling down.