Never underestimate the power of music.

It's no secret that millions of Swifties around the world have connected with Taylor Swift's personal lyrics and infectious beats.

But as it turns out, the pop music superstar also has her fair share of artists that delivered impactful songs for herself.

While covering ELLE UK's Music Issue, the 29-year-old wrote an essay on the Power of Pop. Through her writing, Taylor revealed some of the artists and songs that got her through various stages of life.

"When I hear 'How to Save a Life' by The Fray, 'Breathe (2AM)' by Anna Nalick or 'The Story' by Brandi Carlile, I immediately flashback to being 17 and on tour for months on end," she explained to the publication. "When I'd get a day at home in between long stretches on the road sharing a van with my band and crew, I would spend my rare nights off painting alone with candles lit in my room—just being alone with those songs (Those are all from the Grey's Anatomy soundtrack. My commitment to that show truly knows no bounds)."