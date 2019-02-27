Idris Elba scored the ultimate DJ gig last year; he played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May.

How? By royal request.

"Harry and I, we've hung out a couple of times through his dad, his dad's charity The Prince's Trust helped me out as a young actor. So I do a lot of work with them, Harry and Prince William a few times," the 46-year-old Luther actor and People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2018 said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. "And Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed, and he was like, 'Hey man, what are you doing on the date?' And I was like, 'Nothing.' He goes, 'Hmm, would you DJ at my wedding?' I was like, 'Is this a joke? Are you joking?' And he's like, serious."

"It was great," he said.