K-Pop Group MONSTA X is Now Signed Under Madonna's Music Label

Are you ready to hear MONSTA X roar?

The seven-member strong Korean boy band has just shared some major news: They've been signed with major US label, Maverick!

Yes, the music label founded by the reigning Queen of Pop, Madonna, has added a hit of K-pop to their star-studded lineup of musical acts. Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. are in illustrious company — Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Pitbull and Aerosmith are among the boldfaced titans of the music industry that are under their banner.

The top entertainment company will manage and promote the group in the US, and have already slated the boy band to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas later this year. They will be the first K-pop group to ever perform the music festival, so it's sure to be a huge debut.

Congratulations to MONSTA X!