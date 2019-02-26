K-Pop Group MONSTA X is Now Signed Under Madonna's Music Label

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 26 Feb. 2019 11:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Monsta X, 28th Seoul Music Awards

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

Are you ready to hear MONSTA X roar?

The seven-member strong Korean boy band has just shared some major news: They've been signed with major US label, Maverick!

Yes, the music label founded by the reigning Queen of Pop, Madonna, has added a hit of K-pop to their star-studded lineup of musical acts. Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. are in illustrious company — Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Pitbull and Aerosmith are among the boldfaced titans of the music industry that are under their banner.

The top entertainment company will manage and promote the group in the US, and have already slated the boy band to perform at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas later this year. They will be the first K-pop group to ever perform the music festival, so it's sure to be a huge debut.

Congratulations to MONSTA X!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , K-pop , Korean singers , Madonna
Latest News
Jennifer Esposito

Jennifer Esposito Sounds Off on the Bradley Cooper "Ha" Comments

Good Trouble, Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo Was Finally on Good Trouble and Oh Boy

Whitney Bischoff, Ricky Angel

The Bachelor's Whitney Bischoff And Husband Ricky Angel Expecting First Child Together

Bobby Dodd, Danielle Bergman, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Danielle and Bobby Welcome Baby Girl

Becky Neiman-Cobb, Domee Shi, 2019 Oscars

In 2019, Oscars Isn’t So White. But Let’s Aim For A Colourful Oscars

Michael B. Jordan, Coach Words Matter

Michael B. Jordan Stars in Inspiring New Campaign Directed By Spike Lee

Larissa Dos Santos Lima

90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reveals Her Boyfriend's Identity

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.