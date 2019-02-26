Korean Actor Park Bo-Gum is Coming To Singapore

by Pakkee Tan | Tue., 26 Feb. 2019 10:36 PM

Park Bo-Gum

With his military enlistment date drawing near, Korean actor Park Bo-gum is making one final tour in Asia to say goodbye (or should we say, annyeong?) to all his fans.

The Encounter star is set to make an appearance in Singapore on 9 March at the Star Theatre, followed by stops around the region in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Japan.

This is not the actor's first time in Singapore. In 2017, he also held a fan meet here along with his good buddy Song Joong-ki, of Descendants of the Sun fame. The fan meet was described as "touching", with fans being surprised that the actor stayed back long after the fan meet to give each of his fans in attendance a high-five.

The organisers of the event have already revealed that all attendees will have a similar opportunity to participate in a "Hi Touch" (basically a high-five session) with Park at this event, where he will personally greet his fans.

Last weekend, his fan meet in Seoul drew over 5,000 people to the event.

Tickets for Park Bo-gum's Good Day Asia Tour are now available on www.apactix.com

