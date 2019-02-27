8 Hunky Actors Of Asian Heritage to Follow on Instagram

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 27 Feb. 2019 5:47 PM

From candid photos with friends and family to exclusive behind-the-scenes shots with other Hollywood actors, these eight actors of Asian heritage give their followers all-access to their lives on their Instagram profile. If you don't recognise their names now, you should pay attention and follow them ASAP, as these are the upcoming names to know! Other than getting the latest news on their upcoming projects, seeing them looking their best on the red carpet, most of these actors aren't shy to share ab-baring gym selfies and their exercise routines.  We're not complaining!

Henry Golding

The breakout star from last year's Crazy Rich Asians is now often seen sitting front row at fashion week, even next to Anna Wintour at Tom Ford. Not just eye candy for women, the men can get fashion inspiration from the British-Malaysian actor who is often well suited in Ferragamo, Ralph Lauren and Alfred Dunhill.

Charles Melton

Who can resist the Riverdale actor's exotic and chiselled face? Underneath the suave aesthetic, the Korean-Cherokee actor is a goofball and family-oriented guy based on his Instagram feed. And yes, he is so very Instagram official with his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, from him with a bouquet of flowers and them being silly together, they're so adorable.

Harry Shum Jr.

Born in Costa Rica, the Chinese-American actor, singer, dancer and choreographer is best known for his roles as Mike Chang on Glee and as Charlie Wu in Crazy Rich Asians. Other than sharing behind-the-scenes photos, his travels, expect to see some snaps of his adorable baby as the 36-year old and his wife Shelby Rabara are expecting their first child.

Ludi Lin

Seen most recently as Murk in Aquaman, the Chinese-Canadian actor is one of Asia's fastest rising stars. Getting his big break as The Black Power Ranger, Lin is an advocate for Asian actors making their mark on both the big and small screen. Often seen on his Instagram is the hashtag #invAZN, where he shares the latest news and productions that feature established and upcoming Asian actors.

Ki Hong Lee

The 32-year-old Korean-American actor is best known for his roles in the Maze Runner series and Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Follow Ki Hong Lee to get the latest updates on his latest film projects and adorable snaps with his wife Choi Ha-Young.

Lewis Tan

The rising action star makes boxing and sword fighting scenes look effortless and sexy. You'll recognise him as Shatterstar in Deadpool 2 and Lu Xin on Netflix's Wu Assassins. Born to  a Chinese-Singaporean father and British mother,  the Manchester-born and LA-based actor also worked as a stuntman on Olympus Has Fallen and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End before getting his big break on screen.

Alex Landi

If you're a Grey's Anatomy fan, you'd probably be following the 26-year-old already since he's the new surgeon on the series. The half Korean, half Italian actor born in New York City shares lots of shirtless pictures and candid behind the scenes footage on set. Also, follow his account to get the cutest videos of his puppy.

Vincent Rodriguez

Vincent Rodriguez just finished filming the series finale of The CW's Emmy/Golden Globe winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as Josh Chan, but this won't be the last you've seen of him. In a post that highlighted diversity, the Filipino actor shared that as he was able to play his actual ethnicity in the series,  that led to episode 106 where the first Filipino family (Josh's) was depicted on network television. Off screen, he spends much of his time at the gym, so follow him for major fitspo inspiration.

