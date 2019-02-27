8 Hunky Actors Of Asian Heritage to Follow on Instagram

by Debby Kwong | Wed., 27 Feb. 2019 5:47 PM
From candid photos with friends and family to exclusive behind-the-scenes shots with other Hollywood actors, these eight actors of Asian heritage give their followers all-access to their lives on their Instagram profile. If you don't recognise their names now, you should pay attention and follow them ASAP, as these are the upcoming names to know! Other than getting the latest news on their upcoming projects, seeing them looking their best on the red carpet, most of these actors aren't shy to share ab-baring gym selfies and their exercise routines. We're not complaining!
The breakout star from last year's Crazy Rich Asians is now often seen sitting front row at fashion week, even next to Anna Wintour at Tom Ford. Not just eye candy for women, the men can get fashion inspiration from the British-Malaysian actor who is often well suited in Ferragamo, Ralph Lauren and Alfred Dunhill.
View this post on Instagram
What an amazing year it's been. I've had the fortune of meeting some wonderful people, experienced new things, been challenged in so many ways I never thought possible and along the way have had one hell of a time. Thankyou to everybody for making this year, one of the best! Let's see what 32 has in store ❤️🎉
A post shared by Henry Golding (@henrygolding) on
Who can resist the Riverdale actor's exotic and chiselled face? Underneath the suave aesthetic, the Korean-Cherokee actor is a goofball and family-oriented guy based on his Instagram feed. And yes, he is so very Instagram official with his Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, from him with a bouquet of flowers and them being silly together, they're so adorable.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on
Born in Costa Rica, the Chinese-American actor, singer, dancer and choreographer is best known for his roles as Mike Chang on Glee and as Charlie Wu in Crazy Rich Asians. Other than sharing behind-the-scenes photos, his travels, expect to see some snaps of his adorable baby as the 36-year old and his wife Shelby Rabara are expecting their first child.
Seen most recently as Murk in Aquaman, the Chinese-Canadian actor is one of Asia's fastest rising stars. Getting his big break as The Black Power Ranger, Lin is an advocate for Asian actors making their mark on both the big and small screen. Often seen on his Instagram is the hashtag #invAZN, where he shares the latest news and productions that feature established and upcoming Asian actors.
View this post on Instagram
There are only 2 purposes in life, to live or to die. Choose one. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #Aquaman director @creepypuppet will co-direct the pilot the DC’s #SwampThing with Deran Sarafian. James has been developing the series for the DC Universe streaming service. Good luck with the production James! #invAZN
A post shared by Ludi Lin (@ludilin) on
The 32-year-old Korean-American actor is best known for his roles in the Maze Runner series and Netflix sitcom Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Follow Ki Hong Lee to get the latest updates on his latest film projects and adorable snaps with his wife Choi Ha-Young.
View this post on Instagram
Just chillin’ with all the Flaminhos #themazerunner #flamingo
A post shared by Ki Hong Lee (@kihonglee) on
The rising action star makes boxing and sword fighting scenes look effortless and sexy. You'll recognise him as Shatterstar in Deadpool 2 and Lu Xin on Netflix's Wu Assassins. Born to a Chinese-Singaporean father and British mother, the Manchester-born and LA-based actor also worked as a stuntman on Olympus Has Fallen and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End before getting his big break on screen.
View this post on Instagram
Remind me again why I need to go home ? #Thailand #Paradise
A post shared by LEWIS TAN (@lewistanofficial) on
If you're a Grey's Anatomy fan, you'd probably be following the 26-year-old already since he's the new surgeon on the series. The half Korean, half Italian actor born in New York City shares lots of shirtless pictures and candid behind the scenes footage on set. Also, follow his account to get the cutest videos of his puppy.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alex Landi (@alexlandi7) on
Vincent Rodriguez just finished filming the series finale of The CW's Emmy/Golden Globe winning Crazy Ex-Girlfriend as Josh Chan, but this won't be the last you've seen of him. In a post that highlighted diversity, the Filipino actor shared that as he was able to play his actual ethnicity in the series, that led to episode 106 where the first Filipino family (Josh's) was depicted on network television. Off screen, he spends much of his time at the gym, so follow him for major fitspo inspiration.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes ya just gotta treat yourself to some sushi and rock your #TVSeries Wrap swag, compliments of our hilariously talented staff writer/executive producer/song writer/director, @jackdolgen The hoodie has no writing on it other than that pink writing on the chest which says, “I want you to know what TV show I work on.” 🤣🥨❤️🎶🕺🏻
A post shared by Vincent Rodriguez III (@vrodrigueziii) on
Teresa Giudice Tackles Affair Allusions, Joe Giudice Deportation on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?