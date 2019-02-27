The Voice Season 16: Meet the Contestants Battling for the Top Spot

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., 27 Feb. 2019 9:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Voice, John Legend

NBC

The Voice is back for another fierce season of vocal battles. Joining mainstays Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are Kelly Clarkson and for the first time in the big, red chair: John Legend.

The four coaches kicked off season 16 on Monday, Feb. 25 with the blind auditions and wasted no time getting down to business, employing a number of blocks to get their desired contestant.

Contestants continued to sing for their spots on the Tuesday, Feb. 26 episode with five more making the cut.

Below, see how the blind auditions ended up and meet the contestants getting ready to sing their hearts out.

Photos

The Voice's Most Memorable Contestants

The Voice

NBC

Hannah Kay

Audition song: "Coal Miner's Daughter"

Team: Blake Shelton

The Voice

NBC

Domenic Haynes

Audition song: "River"

Team: Adam Levine

The Voice

NBC

Julian King

Audition song: "All Time Low"

Team: John Legend

Article continues below

The Voice

NBC

Savannah Brister

Audition song: "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing"

Team: John Legend

The Voice

NBC

The Bundys

Audition song: "Closer to Fine"

Team: Kelly Clarkson

The Voice

NBC

Lisa Ramey

Audition song: "Sex on Fire"

Team: John Legend

Article continues below

The Voice

NBC

Rizzi Myers

Audition song: "Breathin'"

Team: Kelly Clarkson

The Voice

NBC

LiLi Joy

Audition song: "Cool"

Team: Blake Shelton

The Voice

NBC

Matthew Johnson

Audition song: "I Smile"

Team: John Legend

Article continues below

The Voice

NBC

Maelyn Jarmon

Audition song: "Fields of Gold"

Team: John Legend

The Voice

NBC

Jimmy Mowery

Audition song: "Attention"

Team: Adam Levine

The Voice

NBC

Karen Galera

Audition song: "Mi Corazoncito"

Team: Kelly Clarkson

Article continues below

The Voice

NBC

Trey Rose

Audition song: "Wake Me Up"

Team: Adam Levine

The Voice

NBC

Kim Cherry

Audition song: "No Scrubs"

Team: Blake Shelton

The Voice

NBC

Gyth Rigdon

Audition song: "Drift Away"

Team: Blake Shelton

Article continues below

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Originally published on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, 12:46 p.m. PT.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Voice , VG , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Whiskey Cavalier

What Is Up With Whiskey Cavalier's Title? Scott Foley Explains

"Whiskey Cavalier" Stars Talk Show's Unique Title

The OA Part II

Remember The OA? The Season 2 Trailer Is Here to Confuse You All Over Again

KJ Apa Teases "Legend" Chad Michael Murray on "Riverdale"

The 100, Bob Morley

The 100 Star Bob Morley Addresses "Fat Shame" on Social Media, Opens Up About Depression

Cast, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

What's Going on With The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a Dog Named Lucy?

Demi, The Bachelor

Here Are the Frontrunners to Be the Next Bachelorette: Inside the Decision-Making Process

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.