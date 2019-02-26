Bebe Rexha says she's "disappointed" in herself after posting a text message from her dad on social media.

Just days ago, the 29-year-old "Last Hurrah" singer took to Instagram Story to share a screenshot of a critical message she received from her father, Flamur Rexha. In the message, Bebe's father told her to "stop posting stupid pornography" and said he's "very upset" with her.

"You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick," Flamur wrote in the text message. "I can't take this anymore."

Bebe's dad went on to tell his daughter in the message that he's "embarrassed to go in public."