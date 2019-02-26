In 2019, Oscars Isn’t So White. But Let’s Aim For A Colourful Oscars

Never underestimate the power of social media. Hashtags are the rallying call of the modern world. A trending topic can bring about change, or score you an invite to the Oscars.

Case in point: April Reign. In 2015, not a single person of colour was nominated in the Oscars' acting categories. Reign was upset. She made her displeasure known to the Twittersphere, decrying the lack of representation. Thus, #OscarsSoWhite was born.

Four years on, Reign witnessed the ripple effects of her galvanising hashtag. She watched it live at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles, California.