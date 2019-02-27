Try this simple mindful breathing practice:

Find a place you can sit upright comfortably for 10 minutes (crossed-legged on the floor or a cushion, a chair, sofa etc). If you're at the office, book out a meeting room or find quiet corner. Some find this easier to do standing. Start a timer on a device for 10 minutes and begin.

Bring awareness to your whole body: your feet in contact with the floor; your hands resting on your lap, or by your sides. Create some length up the spine and the back of the neck – you can tip the chin down slightly to help – and relax the shoulders away from the ears.

Take 5 deep, slow breaths, expanding your chest and belly, inhaling through your nose, exhaling through your mouth. On your last exhale, close your eyes.

Breathe normally, in and out through the nose. Notice your environment around you: the air temperature, any sounds you can hear. Let it exist in the background.

Return to your breath, being aware of the rhythm and sensation of inhaling and exhaling. Begin counting passing breaths: "inhale, 1, exhale, inhale, 2, exhale …" all the way up to 10. Then start again. If you lose track of the number, just start again from 1.

Allow thoughts to come and go: if you're distracted, wondering about the clock, or experiencing feelings of impatience or boredom – acknowledge them, and bring yourself back to your breathing. Lose any self-judgement. Keep going until the timer ends.

Open your eyes, check your body one more time and notice your surroundings.