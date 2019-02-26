Flashback! See Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and More at the 1999 Fashion Week

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., 26 Feb. 2019 3:00 AM

Kate Moss, Mel B, Julien MacDonald, Fashion Week 1999, London

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

As Prince once said: "Tonight, we're going to party like it's 1999!"

As the threat of Y2K loomed in the near future, stars like Kate MossMel B and more were wearing the finest clothes, doing the wildest things and savoring every last moment before the ball dropped on New Year's Eve. 

In terms of entertainment, the Sixth Sense was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, alongside The Matrix and Tarzan, which all continue to be favorites in the library of movie titles of all time. It also happened to be the year that Hillary Swank won Best Actress for her role in Boys Don't Cry.

Then, there was Britney Spears' all-time favorite hit "Baby, One More Time" and the iconic music video where she dressed as a schoolgirl. 

Meanwhile, in the world of fashion, trends were being set and stars were musing over which runway looks they would wear in the 21st century. Minnie DriverSandra Bullock and more were fixtures on the fashion scene at all of fashion's biggest shows.

Photos

Flashback Fashion: See the Front Row Stars From 2009 Fashion Week

To see who else made their appearance at shows across the globe, check out the gallery below!

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Fashion Week 1999, London

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton & Melanie Chisholm

London Fashion Week wouldn't be complete without the Spice Girls. Posh, Baby and Sporty all sat front and center for the star-studded event. 

Kate Moss, Mel B, Julien MacDonald, Fashion Week 1999, London

Stefan Rousseau - PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Moss, Mel B & Julien MacDonald

Kate and Mel were the muses for designer Julien MacDonald's 1999 show, so it makes sense that the stars would walk in the styles they inspired.

Karl Lagerfeld, Fashion Week 1999, Paris

Pool SIMON/STEVENS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld

The late creative director for Chanel carried his signature fan as he mingled in Paris.

Bianca Jagger, Jade Jagger, Fashion Week 1999, London

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Bianca & Jade Jagger

The daughter of Rolling Stone singer Mick Jagger and her mother made an appearance at the London Fashion Week. 

Alan Rickman, Miranda Richardson, Fashion Week 1999, London

Michael Crabtree - PA Images via Getty Images

Alan Rickman & Miranda Richardson

The British actors make a low-key appearance in London for one of the hottest shows. 

Sandra Bullock, Fashion Week 1999, New York

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Sandra Bullock

Forces of Nature isn't Sandy's biggest hit, but it easily made her the rom-com queen of 1999, thus earning her the front row spot at fashion week's biggest shows.

Ricky Martin, Fashion Week 1999, Milan

Cavan Pawson/Evening Standard/REX/Shutterstock

Ricky Martin

At Milan fashion week, Ricky was riding the high from his chart-topping song "Livin' La Vida Loca," which won Best Pop Music Video at the 1999 MTV VMAs.

Natalie Imbruglia, Fashion Week 1999, London

William Conran - PA Images via Getty Images

Natalie Imbruglia

Who could forget the classic song "Torn," which was the Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the Grammys in 1999. 

Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Fashion Week 1999, New York

Evan Agostini/Liaison via Getty Images

Naomi Campbell & Kate Moss

New York City Fashion Week wouldn't be the same without these two supermodels.

Minnie Driver, Fashion Week 1999, New York

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Minnie Driver

The actress shines bright in blue at the Versace show at the Roseland ballroom in NYC.

Mel B, Jimmy Gulzar, Fashion Week 1999, London

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Mel B & Jimmy Gulzar

Scary Spice had some support ahead of her appearance in the Julien MacDonald show in London. 

Elizabeth Hurley, Hugh Grant, Fashion Week 1999, London

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hurley & Hugh Grant

Few would have guessed that the Brits would split in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, yet that's just what happened. 

Lisa Marie Presley, John Oszajca, Fashion Week 1999, New York

Evan Agostini/Liaison via Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley & John Oszacja

Months before she started dating Nicolas Cage, the star was engaged to the musician, who she brought along to the Marc Jacobs show.

Julianne Moore, Rupert Everett, Fashion Week 1999, New York

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Julianne Moore & Rupert Everett

An Ideal Husband co-stars attend the Versace show in New York Fashion Week after their film was warmly received by critics across the globe.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Fashion Week 1999, New York

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Jada Pinkett Smith

Anyone who was anyone attended the Versace show at the Roseland ballroom in the heart of New York City.

Ivanka Trump, Fashion Week 1999, New York

Alesnick/Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump

Before she was a political adviser to the her father the president, the socialite occasionally walked the runway and designed her own clothing line.

Gisele Bundchen, Fashion Week 1999, New York

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele may be known for being an Angel on the Victoria's Secret runways, but she walked her fair share of runways in fashion weeks across the globe.

Crazy to think that it's been 20 years since these stars sat front row at shows like Versace and Marc Jacobs!

