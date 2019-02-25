I Watched BLACKPINK Perform Live Singapore, And It Was Life-Changing

Days after making their US TV-debut, as well as becoming the first K-pop groups to perform at music festival Coachella, the doll-like members of BLACKPINK gave a stunning sold-out show to Singapore fans last week.

Despite having only nine songs up their sleeve, Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo had BLINKS, their fans, yearning for more after an impressive showcase that proved the quartet's undeniable affinity for the stage. Right from the get-go, the girls made it clear that they did not just come to play — powerful crowd-favourites like "DDU-DU DDU-DU", "As If It's Your Last", "Playing With Fire" and "Whistle" caused the entire stadium to pulse, fervent with energy. A live band there also made the experience was exclusive to fans there, a band-rearranged version of "Stay" in particular giving a memorable new flavour to the song.

While the line-up also had a rendition of Wonder Girl's "So Hot", their collab with Dua Lipa on "Kiss and Make Up", and other tracks like "Really" and "Forever Young", what left the greatest impression were each of the member's solo stages.