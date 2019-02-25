The Best Dressed Asian Stars at the 2019 Oscars

Never in the 91-year history of the Academy Awards has there been such a display of Asian representation on the red carpet quite as visible and glamorous as this year's. From hit TV tidying guru Marie Kondo, who brought her husband Takumi Kawahara with her, to our favourite Crazy Rich Asians stars Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Constance Wu and more, it was absolutely heartening to see Asian stars getting the spotlight that they deserve on the red carpet.

Here, we breakdown and assess the looks of the Asian stars that really brought it to the red carpet.

Get ready to beam with pride, you guys!

Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

1. Constance Wu in Atelier Versace

Choosing a colour that made her happy, Constance Wu's Atelier Versace gown is also an ode to the Coldplay song that was used in Jon M. Chu's Crazy Rich Asians. Radiating so much light and optimism in that canary yellow gown, Wu was a total vision last night!

Henry Golding, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2. Henry Golding in Ralph Lauren Purple Label

If the dapper protagonists from Fitzgerald and Thackeray had a baby boy, the baby would grow up to be Henry Golding at the Oscars last night. Golding looked incredibly suave and debonair in his custom Ralph Lauren tuxedo; with his hair slicked back, and that megawatt grin — he really is our answer to a modern day Jay Gatsby.

Awkwafina, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

3. Awkwafina in Dsquared2 and Chopard

Can we just say how good Awkwafina looked last night? The girl sure can clean up well! Looking like a total boss on the red carpet. Dare we say, in that sparkling Dsquared2 pantsuit, Awkwafina looked like Peik Lin 2.0! Talk about an upgrade! We cannot wait to see what's next for this funny girl.

Michelle Yeoh, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

4. Michelle Yeoh in Elie Saab Couture and Chopard

Looking like the one true crazy rich Asian, Michelle Yeoh dazzles in an Elie Saab couture confection, and drips in Chopard jewellery. Taking to the stage with Pharrell Williams to present the Best Animated Feature, all eyes were on Yeoh as her gown sparkled and shone deep into the recesses of our hearts. And sure, Spider-Man might've won the category, but Yeoh is our eternal champion!

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

5. Gemma Chan in Valentino Haute Couture, Bulgari and Jimmy Choo

Gemma Chan takes a break from doing press for her new film Captain Marvel to grace us with her presence on the red carpet last night. Looking like she just stepped out from an English garden, Chan is a dahlia basking in the first rays of spring in her dramatic fuchsia Valentino Haute Couture gown. A perfect picture of grace and beauty.

Marie Kondo, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

6. Marie Kondo in Jenny Packham

Sparking joy and then some, Marie Kondo is the petite princess that we want to hold on to in our hands forever and ever! Her hand stitched Jenny Packham gown is as pretty as Kondo is darling. A perfect match, we'd say! And we just want to keep her in our pockets!

