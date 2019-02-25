The Best Dressed Asian Stars at the 2019 Oscars

Never in the 91-year history of the Academy Awards has there been such a display of Asian representation on the red carpet quite as visible and glamorous as this year's. From hit TV tidying guru Marie Kondo, who brought her husband Takumi Kawahara with her, to our favourite Crazy Rich Asians stars Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan, Constance Wu and more, it was absolutely heartening to see Asian stars getting the spotlight that they deserve on the red carpet.

Here, we breakdown and assess the looks of the Asian stars that really brought it to the red carpet.

Get ready to beam with pride, you guys!