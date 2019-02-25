The Best Beauty Looks For Asians At The 2019 Oscars

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 25 Feb. 2019 7:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

As the biggest names in Hollywood gather for Tinseltown's most glamorous night, it is of no doubt that celebrities will be pulling out all the stops when it comes to their dresses, hair and makeup. While all eyes will be on big-names like Lady Gaga and Charlize Theron, a crop of Asian stars like Constance Wu and Gemma Chan of Crazy Rich Asians fame are gradually gaining momentum and becoming fashion and beauty icons in their own right. So if you missed the "live" action on the red carpet, here are the best beauty looks from our favourite stars that you absolutely can't miss.

Read

The Best Dressed Asian Stars at the 2019 Oscars

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gemma Chan

An absolute vision in her pink Valentino frock, Gemma Chan dressed her lids in shimmering pink shadow and a graphic, black liner.

Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Candids

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Constance Wu

The Crazy Rich Asians star is living her best red carpet life in a dreamy canary yellow frock that she paired with a tightly pulled back, wavy ponytail and a creamy rose-pink lip.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lady Gaga

Looking every bit like the diva she is, Lady Gaga arrived at the Oscars red carpet in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired get-up. Her sculptural updo is the perfect modern-day update of Hepburn's classic ‘do, and even though she kept her makeup simple and neutral, she didn't forget to have some fun with a slick of metallic grey eyeliner.

Article continues below

Charlize Theron, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron debuted her new brunette ‘do, much to the surprise of fans, when she walked down the red carpet in a blunt bob and head-turning chilli red lips.

Awkwafina, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Awkwafina

Showing up in a jacquard pantsuit, Awkwafina wore matching eyeshadow with black liner and fluttery lashes to accentuate her features while her jet-black locks were perfectly curled to add volume and movement.

Michelle Yeoh, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Waltzing down the red carpet in an Elie Saab number, the Crazy Rich Asian matriarch is a vision of grace and elegance with touches of pink makeup and a voluminous blowout.

Article continues below

Lucy Boynton, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lucy Boynton

Another A-lister to opt for makeup hues to complement their frocks, the Bohemian Rhapsody star matched her amethyst gown with lilac eyeshadow and mauve lipstick — not to mention Rami Malek, who'd make the perfect accessory to any ensemble, if you ask us.

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Never one to shy away from bold looks, Jennifer Lopez rocked sultry smoky eyes and a nude glossy lip with sleek, bouncy tresses.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Gloria Campano, Celebs and Moms, 2019 Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

With a sexy backless dress (and Bradley Cooper) on her arm, the supermodel kept her makeup pared down with a touch of blush and highlighter to accentuate her complexion. Plus, can we take a moment and marvel at how sleek and perfect her bob is?

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Asia , 2019 Oscars , 2019 Oscars Asia , Celebrities , Constance Wu , Charlize Theron , Gemma Chan , Irina Shayk , Jennifer Lopez , Lady Gaga , Top Stories , Red Carpet
Latest News
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Lindsay Lohan Finally Dances the LiLo on Beach Club

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Sizzles in Risqué Bodysuit Alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

John Legend, The Voice

John Legend's Best Moments on The Voice Premiere

Kim Kardashian, Thierry Muglier Exhibit

Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Total Greek Goddess at Thierry Mugler’s Montreal Museum Exhibition

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Most Reasonable Parent Quotes From The Bachelor's Hometown Dates

Constance Wu, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Best Dressed Asian Stars at the 2019 Oscars

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, House

Vanderpump Rules Stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Buy $2 Million Home: See What It Looks Like

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.