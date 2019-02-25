As the biggest names in Hollywood gather for Tinseltown's most glamorous night, it is of no doubt that celebrities will be pulling out all the stops when it comes to their dresses, hair and makeup. While all eyes will be on big-names like Lady Gaga and Charlize Theron , a crop of Asian stars like Constance Wu and Gemma Chan of Crazy Rich Asians fame are gradually gaining momentum and becoming fashion and beauty icons in their own right. So if you missed the "live" action on the red carpet, here are the best beauty looks from our favourite stars that you absolutely can't miss.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Gemma Chan An absolute vision in her pink Valentino frock, Gemma Chan dressed her lids in shimmering pink shadow and a graphic, black liner.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Constance Wu The Crazy Rich Asians star is living her best red carpet life in a dreamy canary yellow frock that she paired with a tightly pulled back, wavy ponytail and a creamy rose-pink lip.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Lady Gaga Looking every bit like the diva she is, Lady Gaga arrived at the Oscars red carpet in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired get-up. Her sculptural updo is the perfect modern-day update of Hepburn's classic ‘do, and even though she kept her makeup simple and neutral, she didn't forget to have some fun with a slick of metallic grey eyeliner.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Charlize Theron Charlize Theron debuted her new brunette ‘do, much to the surprise of fans, when she walked down the red carpet in a blunt bob and head-turning chilli red lips.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Awkwafina Showing up in a jacquard pantsuit, Awkwafina wore matching eyeshadow with black liner and fluttery lashes to accentuate her features while her jet-black locks were perfectly curled to add volume and movement.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh Waltzing down the red carpet in an Elie Saab number, the Crazy Rich Asian matriarch is a vision of grace and elegance with touches of pink makeup and a voluminous blowout.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Lucy Boynton Another A-lister to opt for makeup hues to complement their frocks, the Bohemian Rhapsody star matched her amethyst gown with lilac eyeshadow and mauve lipstick — not to mention Rami Malek, who'd make the perfect accessory to any ensemble, if you ask us.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez Never one to shy away from bold looks, Jennifer Lopez rocked sultry smoky eyes and a nude glossy lip with sleek, bouncy tresses.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images Irina Shayk With a sexy backless dress (and Bradley Cooper) on her arm, the supermodel kept her makeup pared down with a touch of blush and highlighter to accentuate her complexion. Plus, can we take a moment and marvel at how sleek and perfect her bob is?