A lot can change in ten years, especially when it comes to style.

It's hard to believe that ten years ago people were still wearing low-rise jeans, velvet tracksuits and a ton of other styles that people would no longer consider en mode these days. This is more than evident in the gowns that stars were wearing on the red carpet at the 2019 Vanity Fair after party.

Gone are the pastel cocktail dresses, open-toed shoes and asymmetrical gowns of 2009 and in their place are sheer fabrics, tons of shimmering beads and dark colors. The red carpet for the Vanity Fair after party was full of looks with these styles, bringing in a new era of glitz and glam that will reign supreme for the rest of the year.

Seeing the looks from 2009 showed a clear contrast between the looks over the years. One of the stars who exemplified this change in trends was Kate Beckinsale, who wore a bold Giambattista Valli gown that was the total opposite of the elegant gown she wore in the late 'aughts.