If god is a woman, then Ariana Grande has just become the chief deity of Instagram.

The "7 Rings" singer has officially dethroned Selena Gomez to become the most followed woman on Instagram, but the results are still tight. According to Billboard, Grande has 146,286,173 followers while the "Wolves" singer follows closely behind with 146,267,801. Those are some extremely remarkable numbers nonetheless.

Despite Grande's 146 million-plus followers, she still falls behind soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who has upwards of 155 million followers. Ronaldo surpassed Gomez in October.

Billboard reports that 13 million more people added Grande to their Instagram feeds over the last four months. This timing most likely has something to do with the release of her second studio album in six months, Thank U, Next. It may also be related to her breakup with Pete Davidson, which occurred in October.