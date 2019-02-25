Meeting the family!

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin took another major step in their relationship over the weekend. The 26-year-old Disney Channel alum introduced his 25-year-old model girlfriend to his twin brother, Cole Sprouse. Cameras spotted the trio spending time together at Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscars after-party on Sunday evening.

It was just weeks ago that Barbara revealed she hadn't yet met her boyfriend's brother.

"I still haven't met his brother," she shared in W Magazine's digital cover.

But, it turns out it was just their busy schedules keeping them from officially meeting, with Dylan telling the magazine it would happen "soon."