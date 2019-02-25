Barbara Palvin Finally Met Boyfriend Dylan Sprouse's Brother Cole at the Oscars

by Jess Cohen | Mon., 25 Feb. 2019 11:38 AM

Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Meeting the family!

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin took another major step in their relationship over the weekend. The 26-year-old Disney Channel alum introduced his 25-year-old model girlfriend to his twin brother, Cole Sprouse. Cameras spotted the trio spending time together at Vanity Fair's 2019 Oscars after-party on Sunday evening.

It was just weeks ago that Barbara revealed she hadn't yet met her boyfriend's brother.

"I still haven't met his brother," she shared in W Magazine's digital cover.

But, it turns out it was just their busy schedules keeping them from officially meeting, with Dylan telling the magazine it would happen "soon."

"Cole works in Vancouver," he said of his sibling, who films Riverdale in Canada. "He's a very busy guy."

While Cole was in attendance at the annual Oscars bash, his girlfriend and co-star Lili Reinhart was at home. The actress shared a photo on Instagram Story of herself enjoying ice cream in bed on Sunday night.

It was exactly a month ago that Dylan and Barbara shared with their fans on social media that they'd officially moved in together. The couple, who first sparked romance rumors over the summer, posted pictures in their new apartment, which offers a gorgeous view of the New York City skyline.

