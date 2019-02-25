YouTube Star Lilly Singh Comes Out as Bisexual

Lilly Singh is embracing her "superpowers."

On Sunday night, the 30-year-old YouTube star took to social media with some personal news to share. In addition to identifying as "female" and "coloured," she also labeled herself as "bisexual."

"Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time," Singh added. "But now I'm fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same x."

The star's message was met with tons of digital support as it was retweeted and favorited thousands of times. Meanwhile, fans, colleagues and fellow stars showered Singh with love in the comment section.