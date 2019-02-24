Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton's Romance Is the Real Winner This Awards Season

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 9:16 PM

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart."

A collective swoon could be felt inside the Dolby Theatre when Rami Malek accepted the award for Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars and gave the sweetest shout out to his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton

News broke last April that Rami and Lucy had developed much more than a friendship while on set of the critically-acclaimed Freddie Mercury and Queen biopic, though it was only just a matter of months ago that they decided to take their relationship public... right in time for the 2018-2019 awards season spectacular. 

From the most stylish red carpet photo opps to the cutest PDA, Rami and Lucy's love story is just another reason we'll be reliving the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards over and over again. 

2019 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Check out the lovebirds sweetest moments by checking out our gallery below. 

Lucy Boynton, Rami Malek, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Purple Reign

The onscreen and offscreen lovers look absolutely regal on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars.

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Match Made in Heaven

Lucy and Rami celebrate the success of Bohemian Rhapsody at an Oscars pre-party thrown by Vanity Fair and Genesis.

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

The Look of Love

The duo shares an intimate exchange while seated next to each other at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party, Kiss

Vince Bucci/Fox/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Mwah!

The actor sneaks in a smooch at Fox's Golden Globes After Party.

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ooh La La

Rami and Lucy look oh-so chic while attending a gala dinner for the British Academy Film Awards.

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Sweethearts

The couple steps out in style for Charles Finch x Chanel pre-BAFTA Awards dinner in London.

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

Golden Globes Greatness

We can feel their chemistry from here!

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Red Hot

We're in love with Lucy and Rami's love, seen here at the 2019 Governors Awards.

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton

Paul Treadway / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Flirty and Fun

The couple steals the show at the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party at Kensington Palace.

Congratulations to Rami, and check out the complete list of winners from the Academy Awards right here!

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

