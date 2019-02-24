Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 9:16 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"Lucy, you're the heart of this film. You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart."
A collective swoon could be felt inside the Dolby Theatre when Rami Malek accepted the award for Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars and gave the sweetest shout out to his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton.
News broke last April that Rami and Lucy had developed much more than a friendship while on set of the critically-acclaimed Freddie Mercury and Queen biopic, though it was only just a matter of months ago that they decided to take their relationship public... right in time for the 2018-2019 awards season spectacular.
From the most stylish red carpet photo opps to the cutest PDA, Rami and Lucy's love story is just another reason we'll be reliving the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG Awards over and over again.
Check out the lovebirds sweetest moments by checking out our gallery below.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The onscreen and offscreen lovers look absolutely regal on the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Lucy and Rami celebrate the success of Bohemian Rhapsody at an Oscars pre-party thrown by Vanity Fair and Genesis.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
The duo shares an intimate exchange while seated next to each other at the 2019 SAG Awards.
Article continues below
Vince Bucci/Fox/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
The actor sneaks in a smooch at Fox's Golden Globes After Party.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Rami and Lucy look oh-so chic while attending a gala dinner for the British Academy Film Awards.
Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
The couple steps out in style for Charles Finch x Chanel pre-BAFTA Awards dinner in London.
Article continues below
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu
We can feel their chemistry from here!
Steve Granitz/WireImage
We're in love with Lucy and Rami's love, seen here at the 2019 Governors Awards.
Paul Treadway / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
The couple steals the show at the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards Nominees Party at Kensington Palace.
Article continues below
Congratulations to Rami, and check out the complete list of winners from the Academy Awards right here!
Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?