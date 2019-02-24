The 8 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Oscars

The big question was, would the 2019 Oscars be able to top the pre-show?

There seemingly has never been a more fraught lead-up to any Academy Awards than there was this year, from the much-derided addition—and subsequent subtraction—of a Best Popular Movie category to the decision to go without a host for the first time in 30 years after Kevin Hart, to put it mildly, fell through, followed by the quickly scuttled idea to hand out several key awards during commercial breaks.

There was too much backlash in the wake of a report that not all Best Original Song nominees would be afforded a performance slot to move forward with that idea (though since Kendrick Lamar couldn't make it, "All the Stars" from Black Panther went un-performed). And then there were the controversies of varying severity attached to almost all of the Best Picture nominees.

But while we know which show, musical or variety, should be in the running for best drama at the Emmys, was Hollywood's biggest night able to salvage itself and provide the reliable assortment of big moments that make the Oscars worth watching? Here is what stood out, for better or worse: