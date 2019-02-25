Best Accessories to Grace the Oscars 2019 Red Carpet

Hannah Beachler, Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

You know what they say: Accessories make or break the outfit.

So when it comes to the 2019 Oscars red carpet, the extras (the jewels, the shoes, the handbags) are really the saving grace. True: it's hard to go wrong when you're dripping in diamonds, but some looks are stronger than others. Take Charlize Theron who expertly accessorized her Dior gown with a diamond-encrusted snake necklace by Bvlgari. Or how about Ashley Graham, who went the subtle but class route with a timeless diamond choker by Martin Katz.

Want to know what other accessories from the evening made the cut? We've got 'em!

Charlize Theron, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Charlize Theron

A diamond necklace is always a good idea, but leave it up to Charlize Theron to up the ante with a gorgeous snake motif designed by Bvlgari.

Lady Gaga, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Lady Gaga

Classic with a twist: What else would you expect from the one and only Lady Gaga? Her black gown and coiffed platinum locks are perfectly complimented with a Tiffany & Co. necklace and dramatic black gloves.

Ashley Graham, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham always seems to strike that perfect balance between too much and not enough. Needless to say her Martin Katz diamond necklace is exactly that.

Angela Bassett, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image

Angela Bassett

You know what we love more than a gorgeous hot pink gown? Angela Bassett's coordinating clutch that's just subtle enough.

Stephan James, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Stephan James

The white boot trend is so hot right now why wouldn't you pull a Stephan James and wear 'em on the red carpet to complete a velvet tux look?

Spike Lee, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Rick Rowell/ABC; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Spike Lee

Spike Lee takes the cake when it comes to accessorizing for the night. The highlight: His custom-made gold Jordan sneakers. He also wore a diamond and gold necklace with Prince's symbol and Do the Right Thing-inspired rings. Enough said.

Jason Momoa, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jason Momoa

Name more iconic red-carpet moment than Jason Momoa's Fendi scrunchie on the Oscars red carpet. We'll wait.

Brie Larson, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Brie Larson's dazzling Celine gown did not go unnoticed but the unsung hero of her look: her strappy metallic heels. Not too overpowering, but just eye-catching enough. Just what we like in our red-carpet footwear.

Awkwafina, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Awkwafina

No matter the occasion, we're never mad at a sparkly silver clutch—especially when sported by the ever-sassy Awkwafina. Goes well with couture but could also work with jeans. Win-win.

Elsie Fisher, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elsie Fisher

A statement handbag is a red carpet must-have, so when we see one that's noteworthy, we put it on this list. Elsie Fisher's boxy black bag with a striped bow is casual, but surprisingly upscale—perfect for the occasion.

Hannah Beachler, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Best Accessories

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hannah Beachler

Recognize Black Panther Hannah Bleacher's face jewelry? It's a Wakanda-inspired piece, which is fitting since the production designer just won an Oscar for her work on the film.

Watch E! today starting at 6 a.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage!

