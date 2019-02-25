Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Mon., 25 Feb. 2019
You know what they say: Accessories make or break the outfit.
So when it comes to the 2019 Oscars red carpet, the extras (the jewels, the shoes, the handbags) are really the saving grace. True: it's hard to go wrong when you're dripping in diamonds, but some looks are stronger than others. Take Charlize Theron who expertly accessorized her Dior gown with a diamond-encrusted snake necklace by Bvlgari. Or how about Ashley Graham, who went the subtle but class route with a timeless diamond choker by Martin Katz.
Want to know what other accessories from the evening made the cut? We've got 'em!
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
A diamond necklace is always a good idea, but leave it up to Charlize Theron to up the ante with a gorgeous snake motif designed by Bvlgari.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
Classic with a twist: What else would you expect from the one and only Lady Gaga? Her black gown and coiffed platinum locks are perfectly complimented with a Tiffany & Co. necklace and dramatic black gloves.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
Ashley Graham always seems to strike that perfect balance between too much and not enough. Needless to say her Martin Katz diamond necklace is exactly that.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
You know what we love more than a gorgeous hot pink gown? Angela Bassett's coordinating clutch that's just subtle enough.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The white boot trend is so hot right now why wouldn't you pull a Stephan James and wear 'em on the red carpet to complete a velvet tux look?
Rick Rowell/ABC; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Spike Lee takes the cake when it comes to accessorizing for the night. The highlight: His custom-made gold Jordan sneakers. He also wore a diamond and gold necklace with Prince's symbol and Do the Right Thing-inspired rings. Enough said.
ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Name more iconic red-carpet moment than Jason Momoa's Fendi scrunchie on the Oscars red carpet. We'll wait.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brie Larson's dazzling Celine gown did not go unnoticed but the unsung hero of her look: her strappy metallic heels. Not too overpowering, but just eye-catching enough. Just what we like in our red-carpet footwear.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
No matter the occasion, we're never mad at a sparkly silver clutch—especially when sported by the ever-sassy Awkwafina. Goes well with couture but could also work with jeans. Win-win.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A statement handbag is a red carpet must-have, so when we see one that's noteworthy, we put it on this list. Elsie Fisher's boxy black bag with a striped bow is casual, but surprisingly upscale—perfect for the occasion.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Recognize Black Panther Hannah Bleacher's face jewelry? It's a Wakanda-inspired piece, which is fitting since the production designer just won an Oscar for her work on the film.
