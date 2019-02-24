Julia Roberts Gives Bradley Cooper's Mom a Shout-Out at the 2019 Oscars

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 24 Feb. 2019 8:36 PM

Word to your mother, Bradley Cooper!

After presenting the award for Best Picture to Green BookJulia Roberts closed out the 2019 Oscars on Sunday with the cutest sign-off, a shout-out to nominee Cooper's mom Gloria Campano, who accompanied him and his partner Irina Shayk to the awards and sat with them in the front row.

"Well, apparently, that wraps up the 91st Academy Awards," Roberts said onstage. "I would like to say congratulations to all the nominees, and good night to Bradley Cooper's mother and my children, and thank you for watching."

While Cooper did not take home any individual awards, his film A Star Is Born did win Best Original Song for his and Lady Gaga's duet "Shallow." The two performed the ballad onstage at the Oscars.

The 2019 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Julia Roberts, 2019 Oscars

ABC

